Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.