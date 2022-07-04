Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

WELL stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. 77,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.