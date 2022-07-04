Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Strs Ohio grew its position in Balchem by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Balchem by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Balchem by 58.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $130.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $228.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

