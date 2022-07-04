Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,423. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

