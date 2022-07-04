Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.