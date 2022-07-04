Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
