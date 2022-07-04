Western Financial Corporation Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher stock opened at $258.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.99. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.