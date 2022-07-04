Western Financial Corporation Buys 1,363 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

