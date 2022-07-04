Western Financial Corporation Buys Shares of 2,949 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 252.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $195.72 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day moving average is $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

