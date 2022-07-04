Western Financial Corporation Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

