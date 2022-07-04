Western Financial Corporation Has $1.08 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

