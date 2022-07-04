Western Financial Corporation Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

