Western Financial Corporation Has $829,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.