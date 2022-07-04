Western Financial Corporation Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Intuit were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

