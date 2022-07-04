Western Financial Corporation Sells 430 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Western Financial Corporation lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.38 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

