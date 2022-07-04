White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

