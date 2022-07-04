White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,465,000.

ICF opened at $61.84 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

