White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $595.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,827,916.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

