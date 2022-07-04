White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,312,603.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

