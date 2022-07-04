Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.43.

Shares of WCP opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.67.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,600 shares of company stock worth $558,158 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

