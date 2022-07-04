Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,430 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.