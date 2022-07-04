Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. 19,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.