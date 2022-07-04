Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. 394,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,884,486. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.