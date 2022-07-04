Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.88. 16,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

