Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.77. 111,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.