Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,957 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $57,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 253,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.58. 16,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,738. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

