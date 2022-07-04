Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 307,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

REET stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 27,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

