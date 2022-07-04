WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.58. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

