Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Peel Hunt raised Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($52.75) to GBX 3,700 ($45.39) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.90) to GBX 2,700 ($33.12) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,375.00.

Wizz Air stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

