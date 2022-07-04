Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Hits $163.37 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $19,889.33 or 0.99958152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.18 billion and $163.37 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00043595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 260,489 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

