X8X Token (X8X) Reaches Market Cap of $314,378.83

X8X Token (X8X) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, X8X Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. X8X Token has a total market capitalization of $314,378.83 and $903.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X8X Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About X8X Token

X8X is a coin. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 coins and its circulating supply is 82,522,341 coins. The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . The official message board for X8X Token is medium.com/x8currency

According to CryptoCompare, “The X8Currency is an Ethereum-based token that uses a combination of 8 fiat currency baskets and gold to provide a stable value. It is stable and exchangeable directly at the issuer, offering distributed exchanges a suitable solution for fiat exit point. “

