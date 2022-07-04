Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.60.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
