Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

XNCR stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

