xEURO (XEUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,871.00

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, xEURO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online . xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here

