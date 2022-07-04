Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

