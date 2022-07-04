XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $64.60.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

