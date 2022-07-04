XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003627 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $90.05 million and $154,271.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 137,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 124,911,899 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.

