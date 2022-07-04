Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in June

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $41.26 on Monday. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

