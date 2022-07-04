Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.0532

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $671,073.76 and $137.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00285732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00079328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00072814 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,616,306 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.