YENTEN Price Up 133.2% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $50,805.98 and approximately $30.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YENTEN has traded up 133.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.70 or 0.05665091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00259332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.77 or 0.00608301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00540384 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

