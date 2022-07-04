Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 689,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Youdao has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.48.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
