Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11), with a volume of 417407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.27. The company has a market cap of £27.50 million and a PE ratio of 231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)
