Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11), with a volume of 417407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.27. The company has a market cap of £27.50 million and a PE ratio of 231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,971 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,623 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

