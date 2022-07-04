Zazove Associates LLC Acquires New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Emfo LLC grew its position in Beauty Health by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SKIN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.