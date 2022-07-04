Zazove Associates LLC Invests $269,000 in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 0.13% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCMI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 12,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.