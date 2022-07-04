Zazove Associates LLC Invests $498,000 in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

FRA traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,887. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

