Zazove Associates LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTT. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of TTT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. 26,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,011. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37.

