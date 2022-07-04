Zebi Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $593.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 48.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $81,495.44 and $593.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 60.2% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00154052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00809828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00084190 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,217,314,987 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,523,364 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.