Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $299.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.58.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

