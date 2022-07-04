ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Down 39% Over Last Week

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2,072.57 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

