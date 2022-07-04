Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZTEK opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Zentek has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01.

Get Zentek alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zentek in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.